MLB Changes Tigers vs. Guardians Game 5 Start Time

According to a report from The Detroit News, Major League Baseball has officially flexed the winner-take-all Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians, with the new first pitch set for 8:08 p.m. on Saturday in Cleveland.

The shift comes after the New York Yankees eliminated the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night, which allowed MLB to adjust the schedule to accommodate their television partner, TBS. Originally, the Tigers and Guardians were slated to begin their Game 5 showdown at 4:38 p.m., but with the Yankees series already wrapped up, the later start time ensures prime-time exposure.

With a trip to the American League Championship Series on the line, both the Tigers and Guardians will look to seize the moment under the lights on Saturday night. The winner will advance to face the Yankees in the next round of the playoffs.