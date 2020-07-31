MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred floats possibility of season shutdown

We’ve just gotten baseball back, but could it be taken away just as fast?
According to a report, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has told the players association that a shutdown is possible if the sport isn’t able to better manage the COVID-19 spread.
BREAKING: MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told MLBPA executive director Tony Clark on Friday that if the sport doesn’t do a better job of managing the coronavirus, it could shut down for the season, sources tell ESPN.
Story at ESPN: https://t.co/o0OL7JzowN
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2020
Several teams have had to postpone games due to outbreaks.