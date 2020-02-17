21.8 F
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred forbids retaliation against Houston Astros

By Michael Whitaker

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred forbids retaliation against Houston Astros

As the fallout from the sign-stealing scandal involving the Houston Astros continues, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has made it...
Tigers GM Al Avila: Organization will be better because of moves I made

Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila isn't exactly the most popular figure in Detroit sports right now. Since taking...
Report: John Beilein may step down as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers

It has been an extremely difficult season for John Beilein and according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski,...
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

As the fallout from the sign-stealing scandal involving the Houston Astros continues, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has made it clear that he doesn’t want to see any retaliation on the part of players.

So for any pitcher thinking of plunking some Houston players, they may want to think twice about it.

“I hope that I made it extremely clear to them that retaliation in-game by throwing at a batter intentionally will not be tolerated, whether it’s Houston or anybody else,” Manfred during a news conference Sunday at MLB Spring Training Media Day at the Atlanta Braves’ CoolToday Park.

“It’s dangerous and it is not helpful to the current situation.”

The Astros were found guilty of electronically stealing signs from opposing catchers, as well as being accused of wearing electronic buzzers underneath their uniforms. Astros GM Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch were both fired;
the fallout then extended to the Boston Red Sox’s Alex Cora and the New York MetsCarlos Beltran, both of whom were once with Houston.

– – Quotes via John Perrotto of Forbes Link – –

SourceJohn Perrotto
ViaForbes
Previous articleTigers GM Al Avila: Organization will be better because of moves I made

