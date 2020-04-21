41.2 F
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
MLB discussing unique three-location arrangement

Could this be a solution that works?

By Michael Whitaker

We’re counting down the days until we as fans can enjoy some semblance of normalcy again, and one of the principal ways we get the most out of summer is with the country’s national past time.

Of course, there isn’t any baseball being played right now thanks to the spread of the novel coronavirus. But the League is working to find solutions to potentially play an abbreviated season.

According to CBS Sports, one format that is reportedly being discussed is a unique three-location arrangement with ballparks in St. Petersburg (Florida), Phoenix (Arizona), and Arlington (Texas) with multiple games being held at those locations per day.

Per CBS Sports:

Ballparks in St. Petersburg (Florida), Phoenix (Arizona), and Arlington (Texas) each have roofs, retractable or otherwise, that would safeguard against rainouts and other extreme weather, allowing for multiple games to be hosted at those sites per day. Theoretically, MLB could also ask teams stationed in Florida and Texas to drive three-plus hours to other MLB parks (Houston’s Minute Maid Park and Miami’s Marlins Park).
It’s unclear if MLB would assign 10 teams to each metropolitan area, or if it would opt for an unbalanced approach that would see 12 teams in one area and eight in another.

I’d take just about anything at this point!

– – Quotes via R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports Link – –

Michael Whitaker
