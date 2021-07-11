MLB Futures Game starting lineup features pair of Detroit Tigers

Sharing is caring!

On Sunday, the MLB Futures Game will be played and as you can see below, Detroit Tigers prospects Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson are both in the starting lineup for the American League squad.

Green will be batting seventh and starting in CF while Torkelson is batting eighth and starting at 3B.

Good luck, boys!

How to watch

The game will be held today at 3 p.m. ET (1 p.m. local time) at Coors Field. Fans can tune into the game on MLB Network or via a live stream on MLB.com. Scott Braun will have the call alongside analysts Yonder Alonso and Jonathan Mayo while Heidi Watney will work the game as a reporter. A radio broadcast will also be available via SiriusXM for subscribers.

Futures Game lineups AL

1 Bobby Witt Jr., SS, KC

2 Jarred Kelenic, LF, SEA

3 Julio Rodríguez, RF, SEA

4 Adley Rutschman, C, BAL

5 Nick Pratto, 1B, KC

6 Yoelqui Céspedes, DH, CWS

7 Riley Greene, CF, DET

8 Spencer Torkelson, 3B, DET

9 Xavier Edwards, 2B, TB

P Cole Winn, RHP, TEX — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 11, 2021