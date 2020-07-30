41.2 F
Detroit
Thursday, July 30, 2020
type here...

MLB to introduce new 7-inning double header format beginning August 1

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

Major League Baseball is introducing yet another change in an already unusual campaign thanks to the spread of COVID-19.

Per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, MLB and the player’s union have agreed that beginning August 1, all double-header games will consist of seven innings.


This doesn’t exactly come as a surprise, as the necessity for double headers is rising. The Phillies, Blue Jays, Yankees, Marlins, Nationals and Orioles are all behind in their schedules thanks to having games postponed due to the coronavirus spread.

BONUS CONTENT: ROYALS EXPLAIN DEFENSIVE STRATEGY AGAINST MIGGY

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera may not have the power that led him to the MLB Triple Crown in 2012, but he still commands respect from the opposition.

So much in fact, that the Kansas City Royals deployed a unique defensive strategy against him during Monday night’s game at Comerica Park.

How about a seven-man outfield scheme?

Kansas City spaced their infielders on their normal sides of 2nd base – all of whom were standing on the outfield grass.

“A lot of it has to do with our arms,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “Maikel Franco can throw across the infield and Mondi has the plus arm. It is sort of one of those things where we’ll always look to see how we can gain an advantage.”

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire described the strategy as a first, and “interesting”:

“That was interesting,” Gardenhire said after the game. “We hadn’t seen that, but I can see their thinking. Miggy doesn’t run like he once did. We talked about it and kind of studied the thing out,” Gardenhire said. “And I’m sure they’ve done their homework on it. But when they were spread out like that, playing 7 to 10 yards deep on the grass, it sure looked like there were more holes than with the other shift.

“It would be interesting to see if he hit one in the middle of that and see if they could throw him out at first base.”

- Advertisement -
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Latest news

Detroit Tigers News

Miguel Cabrera hits career HR No. 479, 30th most in MLB history (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera just keeps adding to his Hall of Fame resume. He launched a home run tonight against the Kansas City Royals,...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Pistons News

All players, coaches and referees kneel during anthem prior to NBA restart

Michael Whitaker - 0
It's safe to say that this wasn't exactly unexpected. Prior to tonight's NBA restart contest between the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz, every player...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Ron Gardenhire has humorous reaction to having his own cutout at Target Field

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire still has fans in Minnesota, where he led the Twins from 2002 through 2014. So much in fact that...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

2 more Detroit Lions added to Reserve/COVID-19 list

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from Albert Breer, Justin Coleman and Isaac Nauta of the Detroit Lions have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. There are...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Tigers News

Miguel Cabrera hits career HR No. 479, 30th most in MLB history (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera just keeps adding to his Hall of Fame resume. He launched a home run tonight against the Kansas City Royals,...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Ron Gardenhire has humorous reaction to having his own cutout at Target Field

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire still has fans in Minnesota, where he led the Twins from 2002 through 2014. So much in fact that...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

More positive COVID-19 tests force postponement of Phillies, Blue Jays series

Michael Whitaker - 0
Well, this isn't good. A couch and a club member for the Philadelphia Phillies have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing Major League Baseball to postpone...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Tigers release lineup for series finale vs. Royals

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Tigers will be looking for series win tonight against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park when the teams meet in the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.