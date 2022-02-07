MLB legend Roger Clemens gets autograph from son and Tigers prospect Kody Clemens [Video]

Seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens is hoping the family name lives on, and he has every expectation that it will with his son Kody hoping to break into the majors with the Detroit Tigers.

And this weekend at a Houston sports card show, the elder Clemens got an autograph from “his favorite player” – of course, that player being Kody. Take a look below:

This is good, solid family content: Roger Clemens got an autograph from his favorite player… Tigers prospect (and his son) Kody@rogerclemens | @KodyClem pic.twitter.com/y6YMuWrqpq — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) February 7, 2022

Kody blasted 18 homes runs with 61 RBI with a .245 batting average in 2021 for the Toledo Mud Hens.

BONUS CONTENT: Green Bay Packers decide on next special teams coordinator

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Green Bay Packers have decided on their next special teams’ coordinator.

Rapoport reported on Monday that the Packers are expected to hire former Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia as their new special teams’ coordinator.

As noted by Rapoport, the Packers specials teams unit had plenty of issues during the 2021 season and head coach Matt LeFleur is doing what he can to fix that issue.