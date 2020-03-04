27.9 F
MLB legend Roger Clemens to son Kody: “You belong”

Roger Clemens is hoping that the family name will live on in a big way with son Kody trying to break into the majors.

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens is hoping the family name lives on, and he has every expectation that it will with his son Kody hoping to break into the majors with the Detroit Tigers.

Embed from Getty Images

And so far in Spring Training, Clemens looks the part. He’s hit .417 with a .667 slugging percentage in just 12 at-bats.

And you can bet that father Roger is watching.

“He’s been telling me this entire spring: ‘I’ve been watching you and you belong. You belong. You look just the part. But more importantly, have fun,’” Clemens explained. “That’s what he says. He’s the best dad in the world and I love him to death.”

But like any good prospect, Clemens is going to take it one step at a time as he tries to break into the majors.

“I’m just going to try to show them everything I can do,” he said. “I know that I belong up here. Just trying to make my way up the ladder as quick as possible and help this team win.

Manager Ron Gardenhire has liked what he’s seen from Clemens so far, too.

“I expect that. I mean, that’s it. Longhorns know how to play,” Gardenhire said. “He’s a Longhorn, I’m telling you. The kid can play. He’s got a bloodline like nobody else on this team. The kid can play.

Last season with the Lakeland Flying Tigers, Clemens registered 98 hits with 11 home runs and a .314 OBP and .411 slugging percentage in 115 games; he was originally selected by the Tigers in third round of 2018 draft.

– – Quotes via Carlos Monarrez of The Detroit Free Press Link – –

SourceCarlos Monarrez
ViaDetroit Free Press
