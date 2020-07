Did the Detroit Tigers chances of making the playoffs in the shortened 60 game 2020 season just get better?

According to USA Today columnist Bob Nightengale, Major League Baseball and the players union have agreed to an expanded 16 team playoff format this season:

Team owners will have to make the final approval.

Under the format, the 16 playoff teams will advance to a best of three first round; the winners will advance to a best of five Divisional series.