41.2 F
Detroit
Friday, June 19, 2020
type here...

MLB to Players Association: No more than 60 games

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

Major League Baseball is now facing the possibility of having their shortest season in over a century.

The MLB told the players association today that no more than 60 games will be played in 2020, with the possibility of that number dropping down to 50.

“MLB has informed the association that it will not respond to our last proposal and will not play more than 60 games,” the union said in a statement on Friday night. “Our executive board will convene in the near future to determine next steps. Importantly, players remain committed to getting back to work as soon as possible.”

The two sides continue to be in a standoff regarding the return of the 2020 season, which was put on hold thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest offer from the players union was a 70-game schedule, which was rejected by the league. The two sides are currently about 10 games and approximately $275 million apart.

Commissioner Rob Manfred flew to Arizona to meet with players union executive Tony Clarke in what appeared to be a step in the right direction, though the players union later said it was simply for another proposal.

– – Quotes via Ronald Blum of AP Link – –

SourceRonald Blum
ViaAP
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Latest news

Detroit Red Wings News

OTD: Future Red Wings Brett Hull, Dominik Hasek involved in most controversial goal in NHL history (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
Everybody knows the story by now, but we'll break it down for those of you who may not. The scene is HSBC Arena in Buffalo,...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Tigers News

MLB to Players Association: No more than 60 games

Michael Whitaker - 0
Major League Baseball is now facing the possibility of having their shortest season in over a century. The MLB told the players association today...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Playing on one leg, Pistons PG Isiah Thomas drops 25 points in one quarter vs. Lakers [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
On this day in 1988, Detroit Pistons PG Isiah Thomas suffered a sprained ankle during the third quarter of Game 6 of the NBA...
Read more
U of M News

Hey, Cardale Jones… Let me remind you who the real ‘trash can’ is

Arnold Powell - 0
From time to time, athletes take to Twitter to troll their bitter rival, which is certainly their prerogative. But sometimes, the player doing the trolling...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Lions News

10 Most Dominant Detroit Championship Teams of All-Time

Arnold Powell - 0
As Detroit sports fans, we have been blessed with some amazing teams. Throughout the years, the Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, Lions (though no Super...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers agree to contract terms 3B Gage Workman

Don Drysdale - 0
According to reports, the Detroit Tigers have agreed to contract terms with fourth-round pick Gage Workman. Workman, who was drafted as a third baseman out...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

MLB Insider Peter Gammons believes deal will be reached by Monday

Michael Whitaker - 0
A return to play deal could be on the horizon for Major League Baseball, according to MLB Insider Peter Gammons. While speaking on the...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Report: Detroit Tigers fire 3 employees for drinking beer, fuels belief Ilitch Holdings is cleaning house

Arnold Powell - 0
According to a report from Anthony Fenech, the Detroit Tigers fired three employees on Monday for drinking. Fenech tweeted out that the employees were caught...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.