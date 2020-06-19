MLB to Players Association: No more than 60 games

Major League Baseball is now facing the possibility of having their shortest season in over a century.

The MLB told the players association today that no more than 60 games will be played in 2020, with the possibility of that number dropping down to 50.

“MLB has informed the association that it will not respond to our last proposal and will not play more than 60 games,” the union said in a statement on Friday night. “Our executive board will convene in the near future to determine next steps. Importantly, players remain committed to getting back to work as soon as possible.”

The two sides continue to be in a standoff regarding the return of the 2020 season, which was put on hold thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest offer from the players union was a 70-game schedule, which was rejected by the league. The two sides are currently about 10 games and approximately $275 million apart.

Commissioner Rob Manfred flew to Arizona to meet with players union executive Tony Clarke in what appeared to be a step in the right direction, though the players union later said it was simply for another proposal.

– – Quotes via Ronald Blum of AP Link – –