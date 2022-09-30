The Mlb Playoff Picture Is Shaping Up!

Mlb Playoff Picture Is Clearing Up

The MLB Playoff picture is clearing up and the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers sit atop the two leagues. With the Wild Card picture coming into view, A.J. Reilly revisits his predictions and discusses the MLB playoff, because there is nothing like October Baseball.

Featured Videos



This brings us to our final segment, and that’s gonna be revisiting the playoff picture.

Okay. I gave you some predictions a few shows ago. I think it was episode 30, which would’ve been six shows ago or about three weeks ago. And here were my prediction. We’ll see how they’re going. I predicted the division winners to be the Yankees, the Guardians, and the Astros. Now that was pretty easy, right?

Like I’m not gonna pat myself on the back for being correct on that. I also predicted that the Mets would win, the Cardinals will win, and the Dodgers will win. So far I’m two for three on that one with the Mets, having a one-game lead over the Atlanta Braves, and a huge series with the Braves starting Friday.

Again, that wasn’t really a difficult call because the only one that was really up in the air, especially based on strength, the schedule was the NL East, but the Mets only have a one-game lead over Atlanta, so that could go either way in the wildcard. Here’s what I predicted. I predicted Toronto, Seattle, and Minnesota.

I was clearly wrong about Minnesota. I thought they turned around. I was wrong in the NL. I predicted Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Milwaukee. All of them, excuse me, are still in the mix, but let’s look at the Al Wild car picture, cuz right now Toronto has a two-game lead over Tampa Bay who has a half-game lead over Seattle.

Those are your three wild car teams right now. Tampa Bay, Toronto, and Seattle. Right now, TA or Toronto would host Tampa Bay and would have. Home field advantage in those three games. Seattle would then travel to the third seed if the season ended today in Cleveland. We’ll get into that in a minute, but what you have sitting outside of the Wild Card race is the Baltimore Orioles, who are four and a half games back.

Tampa Bay, who’s in the second wildcard spot, has a five-game lead on Baltimore with about seven to. Seattle has a four-and-a-half-game lead on Baltimore with about seven to play. Now, Baltimore has seven games left and Seattle has eight games left because Seattle has a doubleheader with the Tigers next week on Tuesday.

So that game could be significant based upon how the Baltimore Boston Series goes this weekend. If Baltimore sweeps those in the Mariners to lose a game or two, they can put the Tigers in a position to play Spoiler again in Seattle. Now look, I’m rooting for Seattle to a certain extent because I’d like to see ’em end a 20-year playoff drought.

I think Julio Rodriguez is a phenomenal player and I think they have a really good team. But I also would love for the Tigers to spoil a season on the last week of the season. I’d love for them to spoil Seattle. Run be phenomenal. It’d be phenomenal, especially because Baltimore is the team that we thought the Tigers were going to be this season.

They are who we thought the Tigers should have been, but are not. So if the season ended today, here’s what we’re looking at. In the AL, you would have the Yankees in Houston with buys, and Cleveland would host Seattle in a best of three with the winner playing New York. The other wildcard matchup you’ve had, you’d have, Toronto playing the Tampa Bay Rays in the best of three series in the winter playing Houston in the NL.

As of right now, if the season ended today, the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers would both have buys during that wildcard round. St. Louis would host Philadelphia in a best of three, and Atlanta would host San Diego in a best of. Now the Atlanta and the Atlanta and San Diego winner will go on to play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

St. Louis and Philadelphia winner will go on to play the New York Mets. And here’s the takeaway that we can have from this before we take off for the day. We have seven games left. We have a week left, two series for each. It’s going to come down to the end for the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves could potentially come down to the end for the al Wild Card and will come down to the end for the n l Wild card as well because the Philadelphia Phillies are barely holding on to that final spot with a half-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewer.

It’s going to be very interesting because I project predicted that San Diego would not make the playoffs. They could potentially make the playoffs cuz they do have a lead, but they also have some games against the Los Angeles Dodgers here pretty quickly. And so, I’m looking forward to these next two series because they’re going to obviously give us our playoff picture.

There’s nothing like the MLB playoff, baseball, October, or baseball when it comes to sports, and I cannot wait for it to get started.

Watch more from AJ and the Corner Watch Now

Check out https://gearupdetroit.shop and get 25% off your purchase by using coupon code CORNER25OFF

About The Show:

The Corner with A.J Reilly – The official Detroit Tigers Podcast for DSN! Hosted by AJ Reilly. New episodes are LIVE Monday and Thursday every week at 6 pm.