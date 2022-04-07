MLB Predictions for 2022: Division winners, Playoff teams, and World Series Champion

Opening Day is officially upon us and it is time to look at my 2022 MLB predictions, including the six division winners, playoff teams, and my 2022 World Series Champion.
Without further ado, here are my predictions for the 2022 season:
AL East
- Blue Jays (93-69)
- Rays (87-75)*
- Red Sox (86-76)*
- Yankees (85-77)*
- Orioles (67-95)
AL Central
- White Sox (92-70)
- Tigers (82-80)
- Royals (80-82)
- Twins (78-84)
- Guardians (68-94)
AL West
- Astros (90-72)
- Angels (81-81)
- Rangers (80-82)
- Mariners (72-90)
- Athletics (65-97)
AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFF TEAMS: White Sox (bye), Blue Jays (bye), Rays, Red Sox, Yankees
ALCS: Blue Jays over White Sox
NL East
- Braves (93-69)
- Mets (86-76)*
- Phillies (85-77)
- Marlins (80-82)
- Nationals (73-89)
NL Central
- Cardinals (90-72)
- Brewers (85-77)
- Cubs (75-87)
- Reds (70-92)
- Pirates (66-96)
NL West
- Dodgers (100-62)
- Giants (90-72)*
- Padres (86-76)*
- Rockies (74-88)
- Diamondbacks (70-92)
NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFF TEAMS: Dodgers (bye), Braves (bye), Giants, Mets, Padres
NLCS: Dodgers over Braves
WORLD SERIES CHAMPION: Toronto Blue Jays over Los Angeles Dodgers (4 games to 3)
Nation, who do you believe will win the World Series in 2022?
