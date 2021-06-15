MLB releases new punishment for any player caught with foreign substance

Sharing is caring!

There’s a new policy set to take place in Major League Baseball for any player caught using a foreign substance.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, a memo will soon be circulated to all teams stating that any player caught with a foreign substance will automatically be suspended for ten days; the policy is set to take effect on June 21.

The memo outlining the plan for foreign substances is coming tomorrow, sources tell ESPN, and it includes a 10-day suspension with pay for anyone caught with any sort of substance, from sunscreen mixed with rosin to Spider Tack. News story is free at ESPN: https://t.co/9rsIVnRhTK — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 15, 2021

Baseball decided to address the matter following a drop in offensive production; it’s been six years since a Major League player was last suspended for foreign substance use.

The MLBP had this to say:

“The Players Association is aware that Major League Baseball plans to issue guidance shortly regarding the enforcement of existing rules governing foreign substances. We will communicate with Players accordingly once that guidance has been issued. We anticipate future discussions with the League regarding on-field issues, including the foreign substance rules and the baseballs themselves, as part of ongoing collective bargaining. Our continued focus will remain on fundamental fairness and player health and safety.”

