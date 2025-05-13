MLB Removes Pete Rose and Shoeless Joe Jackson From Ineligible List, Opening Door to Hall of Fame Consideration

MLB removed Pete Rose and Shoeless Joe Jackson from its ineligible list, opening a path to Hall of Fame consideration. Here’s what must happen next.

What Exactly MLB Changed

MLB’s updated policy quietly appeared on its website Tuesday morning. The league confirmed that Rose and Jackson, the only two players still listed as “permanently ineligible,” are now removed. Commissioner Rob Manfred’s office said the move “aligns historical precedents with modern review processes.” Crucially, the decision does not automatically install either player on the Hall ballot; it simply clears the procedural block that had barred their consideration since 1989 (Rose) and 1921 (Jackson).

Manfred officially removed Rose and Jackson, and all other deceased players, from MLB’s permanently ineligible list on Tuesday. Manfred ruled that the league’s punishment of banned individuals now officially ends after their deaths.

“Obviously, a person no longer with us cannot represent a threat to the integrity of the game,” Manfred wrote in a letter to attorney Jeffrey M. Lenkov, who petitioned for Rose’s removal from the list earlier this year. “Moreover, it is hard to conceive of a penalty that has more deterrent effect than one that lasts a lifetime with no reprieve.

“Therefore, I have concluded that permanent ineligibility ends upon the passing of the disciplined individual, and Mr. Rose will be removed from the permanently ineligible list.”

Manfred’s decision on Tuesday officially removed 16 players, Rose, Jackson, Eddie Cicotte, Happy Felsch, Chick Gandill, Fred McMullin, Swede Risberg, Buck Weaver, Lefty Williams, Joe Gedeon, Gene Paulette, Benny Kauff, Lee Magee, Phil Douglas, Cozy Dolan and Jimmy O’Connell, and one owner, former Philadelphia Phillies owner William Cox, from the ineligible list.

Hall of Fame Mechanics From Here

Next step: The Hall's Era Committee must vote to add Rose and Jackson to the docket in December 2025.

Threshold: A 75 percent vote among 16 committee members is required for induction.

Historic swing: No player previously removed from the ineligible list has been denied Hall entry once eligible.

Potential delay: The Hall's Board is not obligated to place either name on the ballot immediately.

Here are some key career statistics for Pete Rose:

Games Played : 3,562

: 3,562 At Bats : 14,053

: 14,053 Hits : 4,256

: 4,256 Singles : 3,215

: 3,215 RBIs: 1,314 (with a career-high of 82 in 1969).

Why Detroit Fans Should Care

Detroiter Ty Cobb’s legacy has long been compared to Shoeless Joe, who hit .408 in the 1911 pennant race, pushing Cobb to win the batting title by .006. If Jackson enters Cooperstown, historians will revisit those dead-ball-era rivalries. On a modern note, Pete Rose’s hits record (4,256) stands well ahead of Miguel Cabrera’s final total (3,174). Inducting Rose resets narrative benchmarks for future Tigers greats who chase counting records.

Reasons for Caution

Rose’s 2004 reinstatement application still sits unresolved; MLB’s latest move skirts that petition rather than approving it.

Jackson’s involvement in the 1919 Black Sox scandal, though disputed, remains a sticking point among some Hall voters.

Hall Chair Jane Forbes Clark has previously stated that removing a player from MLB’s ineligible list “does not obligate” the Hall to act.

Key Takeaways

MLB’s ruling eliminates the hard stop but leaves the Hall vote as the true hurdle.

Era Committee politics—not commissioner edict—will decide Rose and Jackson’s fates.

Detroit history buffs gain fresh context for Ty Cobb lore and future hit-total debates.

Bottom Line

MLB cleared a procedural roadblock that had stood for over a century in Jackson’s case and 35 years in Rose’s. Whether either icon gets a bronze plaque is now solely in the Hall of Fame’s hands.

