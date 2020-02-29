MLB Scout: Houston Astros Will Need ‘Riot Teams, SWAT’ for protection against Yankees fans

The Houston Astros can expect to deal with plenty of retribution from opposing fan bases this season upset over their sign-stealing scandal, and they’ve already gotten plenty of it in the forms of boos so far in Spring Training.

And one MLB scout thinks they’ll need some serious additional protection when they make their first visit to Yankee Stadium in September.

“I can’t imagine the 1st game Astros play in NY,” the scout said. “You are literally going to have to bring in Riot Teams, SWAT, etc. It is bad (with 2,000) fans and 3/4 are 90+ years. Continuous booing, cheaters, every pitch something. No idea how these guys can block it out during season.”

Of course, Yankees fans continue to seethe over the Astros eliminating their team in both the 2017 and 2019 ALCS. Houston’s Jose Altuve was even suspected of wearing an electronic buzzer when he hit the walk-off home run this past fall to send the Astros to the World Series.

