MLB suspends Dodgers P Trevor Bauer for a very long time

Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Trevor Bauer found himself being placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball as they investigated accusations of alleged sexual assault against him that came to light last summer.

Bauer, who is the reigning National League Cy Young award winner, was accused of “physical and emotional” pain on the alleged victim, according to victim attorney Marc Garelick. And now, 10 months later, Major League Baseball has come down hard on him.

Bauer has been suspended for two years, a total of 324 games:

Los Angeles Dodgers starter Trevor Bauer has received a two-year suspension from Major League Baseball. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 29, 2022

However, Bauer took to social media to say that he’ll be fighting the suspension. Additionally, he had already filed defamation lawsuits not only against the woman who accused him, but against media outlets as well.

In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence & sexual assault policy. I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives & I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings. — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) April 29, 2022

3 MLB Prop Bets to target on 4/29/22

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways — from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player’s potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we’re going to focus on the former.

Utilizing our projections as a guide and looking at the odds provided at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are some spots where you can find value today in the prop-betting market.

Will Smith To Hit a Home Run (+480)

It’s not a matter of if the Los Angeles Dodgers will hit home runs tonight. It’s a matter of how many home runs will they hit?

The Dodgers have an elite matchup versus Tyler Alexander, who will be on the mound for the Detroit Tigers tonight. Last season, Alexander allowed a 4.85 xFIP, 1.53 HR/9, 44.5% fly-ball rate, and 39.5% hard-contact rate versus right-handed hitters. These are among the worst numbers on the slate, hence why we see the Dodgers coming in with a strong 4.75 implied run total.

We turn to Will Smith, who has plenty of power to slap a ball over the fence and cash in on his home run prop. If we look back to last year, Smith finished with a .182 ISO, .307 wOBA, and 42.7% fly-ball rate. He’s got solid power, and given the overall strength of the Dodgers lineup, there’s no way to pitch around him — or anyone in that lineup.