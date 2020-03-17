Each MLB team to commit $1 million to displaced stadium employees

Thanks to the spread of COVID-19, several sports leagues have outright cancelled or delayed their seasons. Major League Baseball is no different, having cancelled Spring Training and pushed back the start of their regular season.

Of course, this has a significant effect on employees who work at the team venues who are now temporarily without work. However, they received some good news earlier today.

According to MLB Insider Jeff Passan, each team will be committing $1 million to aid employees who would not have been paid otherwise during the delay:

“Motivated by desire to help some of the most valuable members of the baseball community, each club has committed $1 million,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement given to ESPN.

“The individual clubs will be announcing more details surrounding this support effort in their local communities. The timing of these announcements will vary because of the need to coordinate with state and local laws as well as collective-bargaining obligations in an effort to maximize the benefits realized by each group of employees. I am proud that our clubs came together so quickly and uniformly to support these individuals who provide so much to the game we love.”

A very classy move by Major League Baseball!

