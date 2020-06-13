The MLBPA has had enough, sends letter to MLB making final demand

Wow. It certainly sounds like the Major League Baseball Players Association has had enough of the back-and-forth when it comes to agreeing to terms for a 2020 season.

According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, the MLBPA has sent a letter to Major League Baseball, rejecting the latest proposal and saying they will not make a counter-offer. Instead, the MLBPA is demanding that Major League Baseball informs the players of their plans by the close of business on Monday, June 15.

In the letter, the MLBPA asks MLB to inform them how many games they intend to play and when the players should report.

Nation, how do you think this all plays out?