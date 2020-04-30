MLB’s latest plan includes Detroit Tigers playing in new 10-team division

Though nothing has been set in stone, it is seeming more and more likely that there will be a 2020 Major League Baseball season.

According to reports, MLB officials are ‘cautiously optimistic’ that a 2020 season will begin no later than July 2. The season would reportedly consist of a 100-game schedule for each team and would include a total of three divisions. Each division would include both the American League and National League teams and would be based on geographical location.

Here are what the three divisions would look like, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

EAST

New York Yankees and Mets, Boston Red Sox, Washington Nationals, Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins

WEST

Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels, San Francisco Giants, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners

CENTRAL

Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Royals, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves, Detroit Tigers

As you can see, the Detroit Tigers would be in a 10-team ‘Central Division’ which would include all of the teams from the current American League Central, along with the Cubs, Brewers, Cardinals, Reds, and Braves.

Nation, as we said, nothing is set in stone and things can change quickly, depending on what happens with the coronavirus, but this sure does give us some hope that we will get to watch baseball during the summer!