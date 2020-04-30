41.2 F
Detroit
Thursday, April 30, 2020
type here...
Detroit Tigers News

MLB’s latest plan includes Detroit Tigers playing in new 10-team division

Related Articles

Detroit Tigers News

Little League makes decision on 2020 World Series

Don Drysdale - 0
Each summer, many of us look forward to watching as the best Little League baseball talent from around the world gathers in South Williamsport,...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Chances of seeing Casey Mize with Detroit Tigers for full 2020 season just got better

Arnold Powell - 0
At this point, we really don't know exactly how the 2020 MLB season will play out or if it will even play out at...
Read more

Though nothing has been set in stone, it is seeming more and more likely that there will be a 2020 Major League Baseball season.

According to reports, MLB officials are ‘cautiously optimistic’ that a 2020 season will begin no later than July 2. The season would reportedly consist of a 100-game schedule for each team and would include a total of three divisions. Each division would include both the American League and National League teams and would be based on geographical location.

Here are what the three divisions would look like, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

EAST

  • New York Yankees and Mets, Boston Red Sox, Washington Nationals, Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins

WEST

  • Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels, San Francisco Giants, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners

CENTRAL

  • Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Royals, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves, Detroit Tigers

As you can see, the Detroit Tigers would be in a 10-team ‘Central Division’ which would include all of the teams from the current American League Central, along with the Cubs, Brewers, Cardinals, Reds, and Braves.

Nation, as we said, nothing is set in stone and things can change quickly, depending on what happens with the coronavirus, but this sure does give us some hope that we will get to watch baseball during the summer!

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Arnold Powell
Views123

More on this topic

Previous articleKirk Cousins flexes on Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford shuts him up
Next articleLas Vegas lists Matthew Stafford’s passing yards Over/Under on the low side

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.