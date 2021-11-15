MLive writer trashes Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff following awful performance vs. Steelers

Jared Goff has been horrendous for the Detroit Lions so far in 2021 with his worst performance of the season coming on Sunday during a 16-16 tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

We all knew that following the game, writers would hurry to their computers to tell us something that we already knew.

Jared Goff blows.

One writer who did just that is Kyle Meinke of MLive, who did a perfect job of describing what we have all been watching

He’s been horrific all year, among the worst quarterbacks by any measure, especially the ones having anything to do with efficiency or explosion or production or this very new-school, avant-garde analytic known by football junkies as “points.” Jared Goff is near the bottom of the league in all of it, and at the very bottom of some of it, including the distance his completions are traveling, which was just 3.7 yards beyond the line of scrimmage heading into the weekend.

Meinke went on to say that Goff is the worst Lions QB since Joey Harrington.

In regulation, Goff had just 54 yards, the fewest yards by a Lions quarterback who played an entire four quarters since — you guessed it! — Joey Harrington in 2004. And I’ll be damned if Goff isn’t Detroit’s worst starting quarterback since Harrington.

Nation, do you agree with Meinke that Jared Goff is the worst Detroit Lions QB since Joey Harrington?