Mock Detroit Red Wings’ black jersey leaves much to be desired [Photo]

Some Detroit Red Wings fans (not me) have been calling for the team to come up with a black jersey to wear from time to time and @TheWingerDaily has come up with a nice mock.

Nation, would you like to see the Red Wings wear a black jersey from time to time, or are you happy with what they currently wear? Personally, I cannot stand this jersey!

Attempting to satisfy a large majority of peoples desire to see a "black" #RedWings jersey. #DontShootTheDesigner pic.twitter.com/9m71byCdJn — 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙒𝙄𝙉𝙂𝙀𝙍 𝘿𝘼𝙄𝙇𝙔 (@TheWingerDaily) August 19, 2019

Nation, what do you think of the black jersey shown above? Should the Red Wings go with black if they get an alternate jersey?