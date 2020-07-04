41.2 F
Detroit
Saturday, July 4, 2020
type here...

Mock Detroit Red Wings’ black jersey leaves much to be desired [Photo]

Detroit Red Wings News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

Some Detroit Red Wings fans (not me) have been calling for the team to come up with a black jersey to wear from time to time and @TheWingerDaily has come up with a nice mock.

Nation, would you like to see the Red Wings wear a black jersey from time to time, or are you happy with what they currently wear? Personally, I cannot stand this jersey!

Nation, what do you think of the black jersey shown above? Should the Red Wings go with black if they get an alternate jersey?

- Advertisement -
Arnold Powell

Latest news

Detroit Red Wings News

Mock Detroit Red Wings’ black jersey leaves much to be desired [Photo]

Arnold Powell - 0
Some Detroit Red Wings fans (not me) have been calling for the team to come up with a black jersey to wear from time...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Tigers News

Report: Detroit Tigers release 27 players on first day of Spring Training 2.0

Arnold Powell - 0
Friday marked the first day of Detroit Tigers pitchers and catchers reporting to Comerica Park for Spring Training 2.0 (yes, that is what I...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: NFLPA doesn’t want to play preseason games

Michael Whitaker - 0
Could we see yet another adjustment in the NFL's plans thanks to COVID-19? If the NFLPA has their way, it sure looks like it....
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Report: Cleveland Indians ready to discuss name change

Michael Whitaker - 0
The NFL's Washington Redskins are in the midst of discussions regarding a potential name change for the franchise. And now, MLB's Cleveland Indians could...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Lions News

Top 10 Detroit sports icons who provided the most fireworks

Arnold Powell - 0
Detroit sports fans have had the privilege of watching some of the best in the game at their given sport. Thinking back to all...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

The Athletic: Is it time for a logo change for the Chicago Blackhawks?

Michael Whitaker - 0
The NFL's Washington Redskins could find themselves with a new franchise name after FedEx officially requested a change, followed by owner Dan Snyder's announcement...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Steve Yzerman has his final say at ‘The Joe’ [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
For 22 seasons, Steve Yzerman provided Detroit Red Wings fans with a plethora of memorable moments, including a trio of Stanley Cups. On July 3,...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Tie Domi mocked by Steve Yzerman after he gets his butt whooped by Bob Probert [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
In their first head-to-head fight, Tie Domi of the New York Rangers and Bob Probert of the Detroit Red Wings went toe-to-toe in what...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.