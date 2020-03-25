Mock Draft: Double trade back lands Detroit Lions with 4 Top 40 picks

There has been plenty of talk about the Detroit Lions trading the No. 3 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft to the Miami Dolphins so the Dolphins can select QB Tua Tagovailoa out of Alabama.

But what if the Lions actually pull off a double trade?

In our latest NFL mock draft, the Lions not only trade the Dolphins for their No. 5 and No. 26 picks in the 1st Round but they then turn around and trade the No. 5 overall pick (along with the No. 67 pick) to the Carolina Panthers for the No. 7 overall pick and the No. 38 pick.

By doing this, the Lions secured 4 Top 40 picks and land DL Derrick Brown, RB Jonathan Taylor, IOL Cesar Ruiz, and CB Trevon Diggs.

Nation, would you like to see Lions GM Bob Quinn attempt to pull off a double trade or would you be unhappy if Derrick Brown is their first pick in the draft?