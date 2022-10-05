Mohamed Sanu visits Detroit Lions as injuries continue to mount up

Mohamed Sanu reportedly visited the Detroit Lions on Wednesday as they continued to make their preparations for Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots.

Sanu played in eight games with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021, catching 15 passes for 177 yards. He did not score a touchdown.

Why did Mohamed Sanu work out for the Detroit Lions?

With Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark, Josh Reynold, and Quintez Cephus all dealing with injuries, the Lions are clearly in a jam, which explains why they already promoted Tom Kennedy from the practice squad to the active roster.

Don’t be surprised at all if the Lions sign Mohamed Sanu, or another wide receiver, in the very near future.

Veteran WR Mohamed Sanu visited the Lions. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 5, 2022

In case you had forgotten already, Mohamed Sanu already played for the Detroit Lions.

During the 2020 season, Sanu played in seven games with the Lions, catching 16 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown.