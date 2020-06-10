41.2 F
Detroit
Thursday, June 11, 2020
The moment Spencer Torkelson found out he was being drafted by the Detroit Tigers [Video]

By Don Drysdale

There is something magical about watching videos of players being drafted to a professional team.

That was no different on Wednesday night as the Detroit Tigers made 3B Spencer Torkelson the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Here is the moment that Torkelson found out he was being selected by the Tigers.

After being selected, Torkelson told his dad, “You could punch me in the face right now and I don’t think I’d care.”

