The moment Spencer Torkelson found out he was being drafted by the Detroit Tigers [Video]

There is something magical about watching videos of players being drafted to a professional team.

That was no different on Wednesday night as the Detroit Tigers made 3B Spencer Torkelson the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Here is the moment that Torkelson found out he was being selected by the Tigers.

The moment @spennyt learned he was going 1-1. #MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/SFu4Cbq9yn

After being selected, Torkelson told his dad, “You could punch me in the face right now and I don’t think I’d care.”

"This was the happiest moment of my life,” he said on ESPN.

— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) June 11, 2020