Detroit Lions News
Updated:

Monday Night Football features Barry Sanders vs. Bo Jackson [Video]

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

On December 10th, 1990, fans across the country had the opportunity to watch two of the most talented running backs in the history of the league square off on Monday Night Football at the Pontiac Silverdome. The Lions great Barry Sanders and the Raiders Bo Jackson did not disappoint the fans on that night.

Sanders Career Numbers
Games played – 153
Rushing Attempts – 3062
Rushing Yards Gained – 15269
Rushing Yards per Attempt – 5.6
Rushing Touchdowns – 99

Sanders finished the game with 176 yards on 25 attempts while scoring two touchdowns. Though he outplayed Jackson (Bo had 129 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown), the Raiders had the final laugh as they left the Silverdome with a 38-31 victory.

There is no question about it that Sanders ended up with the better overall career, but when Bo was healthy, he was considered one of the best running backs in the NFL.

Thanks to the NFL (No Fun League), you will have to click on the link to watch the video on YouTube.

Rushing comparison

Rush YDS AVG TD
Jackson 14 118 8.4 1
Sanders 24 176 7.3 2

 

 

 

Comments

