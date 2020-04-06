Monday Night Football features Barry Sanders vs. Bo Jackson [Video]

On December 10th, 1990, fans across the country had the opportunity to watch two of the most talented running backs in the history of the league square off on Monday Night Football at the Pontiac Silverdome. The Lions great Barry Sanders and the Raiders Bo Jackson did not disappoint the fans on that night.

Sanders Career Numbers

Games played – 153

Rushing Attempts – 3062

Rushing Yards Gained – 15269

Rushing Yards per Attempt – 5.6

Rushing Touchdowns – 99

Sanders finished the game with 176 yards on 25 attempts while scoring two touchdowns. Though he outplayed Jackson (Bo had 129 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown), the Raiders had the final laugh as they left the Silverdome with a 38-31 victory.

There is no question about it that Sanders ended up with the better overall career, but when Bo was healthy, he was considered one of the best running backs in the NFL.

Thanks to the NFL (No Fun League), you will have to click on the link to watch the video on YouTube.

