Unbelievable: Montie Quinn Shatters NCAA Rushing Record

It’s not often that a Division III football player grabs national headlines, but Curry College running back Montie Quinn just did something that belongs in the record books forever.

On Saturday, Quinn ran wild for 522 yards in Curry’s 71–27 win over Nichols College, setting a new NCAA all-division single-game rushing record. Yep, all divisions, meaning not a single player in the history of college football, from Division I to III, has ever rushed for more yards in one game.

Quinn carried the ball just 20 times, averaging an unreal 26 yards per carry. Even crazier? Eight of those runs went for more than 25 yards, including touchdown bursts of 85, 84, 76, 64, 58, 30, and 2 yards.

Ever see a guy rush for 522 yards and 7 TDs on 20 carries (26.1 avg)? No you haven’t. Montie Quinn of D3 Curry College (MA) sets the all time record. pic.twitter.com/cpCajM0FQD — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) October 19, 2025

“I’m just humbled and grateful,” Quinn said after the game. “Breaking the record is something I never imagined coming into today. The O-line was dominating all game; receivers were blocking like crazy, and coaches put us in position to make plays. This belongs to all of us; I just happened to be the one carrying the ball.”

The previous Division III record of 465 yards, set by Cartel Brook of Heidelberg back in 2013, now feels small by comparison.

Curry head coach Todd Parsons called the performance “nothing short of amazing.”

“Breaking the NCAA rushing record is a monumental achievement,” Parsons said. “I think he’d be the first to tell you, records like this don’t happen alone. Our offensive line played lights out, our receivers blocked downfield, and our quarterback made great decisions.”

In a season full of highlights across college football, Quinn’s record-setting day might be the most jaw-dropping of them all.