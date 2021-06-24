Montreal Canadiens advance to 1st Stanley Cup Final since 1993 [VIDEO]

Sharing is caring!

The improbable run by the Montreal Canadiens continues.

Artturi Lehkonen’s goal at 1:39 of overtime advanced the Habs to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 1993, defeating the favored Vegas Golden Knights in six games.

Montreal will be going for their 25th Stanley Cup title, and they’ll begin Monday night on the road against either the Tampa Bay Lightning or New York Islanders.