Montreal Canadiens decide on next head coach

On Wednesday morning, the Montreal Canadiens officially revealed who their head coach will be and it will be non-other than Martin St. Louis.

St. Louis, who played 16 seasons in the NHL, becomes the 32nd head coach in Canadiens history.

OFFICIAL: Martin St-Louis is the 32nd head coach in Canadiens history#GoHabsGo https://t.co/g0lQseG2a3 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 1, 2022

Montreal Canadiens GM says St. Louis is a proven leader

From NHL.com:

“We are happy to officially appoint Martin as head coach of the Montreal Canadiens,” general manager Kent Hughes said. “Martin is a proven leader, a great communicator with a deep understanding of and passion for the game of hockey. His arrival brought a renewed energy to our group, and we look forward to him returning behind the bench to continue guiding our team for the foreseeable future.”

“The mistakes you make behind the bench, sometimes you don’t know you’ve made them until after the game,” St. Louis told NHL.com’s Dave Stubbs last month. “You learn later that the decisions you thought were good ones weren’t actually great. You don’t know that … you get to reflect more. As a player, it was more the instant of the moment. It’s definitely different, but I’m learning.”

“During his short stint behind the bench last season, Martin showed he has the required qualities to lead the Canadiens in the right direction,” vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton said. “Despite difficult circumstances when he took over, he was able to bring a breath of fresh air to the locker room and the players benefited from it as much individually as they did collectively. Martin thinks the game at a high level, and we believe that he is the right person for this job.”

Nation, do you think this is a good hire by the Montreal Canadiens?

