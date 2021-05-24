Montreal Canadiens G Carey Price makes insane stick save [VIDEO]

Sharing is caring!

The hockey world is being treated to the first Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup between the historic Original 6 rivals Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, and so far, the series has lived up to the hype as the teams are tied at 1-1 through two games.

We’re in Game 3 at Belle Centre in Montreal in a scoreless tie, and Montreal goaltender Carey Price reminded the world why he won was the recipient of Ted Lindsay, Jennings, Vezina and Hart trophies in 2015, the first goaltender in NHL history to win all four individual awards in the same year.

He absolutely robbed Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza, who had the gaping net to shoot at. However, Price managed to slide across the crease in desperation and make a sick stick save:

CAREY PRICE WITH THE STICK SAVE

pic.twitter.com/oJkULLChIU — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 24, 2021