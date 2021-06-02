Montreal Canadiens react to Jets F Mark Scheifele’s dirty hit

Sharing is caring!

Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans was absolutely brutalized by Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele late in the 3rd period of tonight’s Round 2 opening game between the two Canadian squads, resulting in the former being stretchered off the ice.

A dangerous hit from Mark Scheifele knocks Jake Evans unconscious pic.twitter.com/D6dOxFqxsJ — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) June 3, 2021

Evans was in the process of completing a wraparound goal when Scheifele charged at him and collided with the helpless forward at full speed; Scheifele was immediately ejected from the game and will almost certainly be facing a stiff penalty from the NHL.

Following the game, a 5-3 Canadiens victory, Evans’ teammates reacted to the brutal hit, promising retribution should Scheifele make a return to the series.

“It was a dirty hit, Burt the league’s going to take care of it,” said defenseman Joel Edmundson. “If he (Scheifele) gets back in this series, we’re going to make life miserable for him.”

“I think it’s disgusting,” explained forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi. “No respect for the other players out there. I’m not saying anything more than that.”

Scheifele will soon learn his fate from the NHL Department of Player Safety, which will have a wide range of options of his punishment.

“It’s brutal. Didn’t need to happen, wrong play,” forward Brendan Gallagher explained. “He knows better.”

And a veteran player like Scheifele absolutely should know better. According to the NHL rule book:

From rule 42.1: "Charging shall mean the actions of a player who, as a result of distance traveled, shall violently check an opponent in any manner. A charge may be the result of a check into the boards, into the goal frame or in open ice." Gives DoPS wide latitude. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 3, 2021

Game 2 between the two clubs will be Friday, June 4.

