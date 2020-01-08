Montreal forward pays up for boarding Red Wings defenseman Mike Green

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Mike Green was boarded from behind by Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Cousins, who is now paying the price for it – literally.
Cousins was fined $2,688.17 for the incident, which is the maximum amount allowable under the NHL collective bargaining agreement.
Cousins cross-checked Green behind the Detroit net in the first period, and was assessed a two-minute minor penalty.
#Habs Nick Cousins cross-check on #LGRW Mike Green. pic.twitter.com/xdbM8OAi0g
— Here's Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) January 8, 2020