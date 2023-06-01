On Wednesday night, news broke that the Detroit Pistons had agreed in principle to a 6-year, $72 million deal with Monty Williams. At $12 million per season, Williams could become the highest-paid head coach in NBA History. But hold the phones because that initial report was not accurate. In fact, according to a report with The Athletic, Williams is getting even more cash than we thought.

Monty Williams' record-breaking contract details with Detroit Pistons

According to Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, Williams' actual contract details with the Pistons are as follows:

6 years, $78.5 million ($13.083 million per season)

The deal has team options for Years 7 and 8 and could reach close to $100 million in totality with incentives

Bottom Line: The Pistons paid up to get their guy

Say what you want about the Pistons making Williams the highest-paid coach in NBA history, but you have to admire the fact that they got their guy. Whether or not Williams will lead the Pistons to the promised land is yet to be determined, but if he does, it will be worth every penny owner Tom Gores.