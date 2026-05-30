More Cap Room Opens Red Wings Offseason Options

The NHL’s salary cap is climbing to $104.0 million for 2026-27, and that gives Steve Yzerman a bigger runway to reshape the Detroit Red Wings this offseason. For a team that already carried notable spending room, the higher ceiling opens more paths for the Red Wings to add help without boxing Detroit in on its own contract decisions.

Detroit’s books already showed real maneuvering space. The club’s 2025-26 cap table listed $83,079,878 in total allocations and $11,133,543 in space against a $95.5 million upper limit, and Detroit also held the second-most cap space in the league approaching the trade deadline in January.

The cap jump lines up with Detroit’s roster needs

Yzerman now has more room to chase upgrades in the six forward spots or on defense, and he can take on money in a trade if the right player shakes loose. The Red Wings have enough flexibility to look at outside additions while still handling internal work that cannot be pushed off.

The league had already mapped this out when the upper limits were set at $95.5 million for 2025-26, $104.0 million for 2026-27, and $113.5 million for 2027-28. That matters for the Red Wings because a rising cap changes how aggressively teams around the league manage contracts, and it can create trade openings when clubs try to rebalance their payroll.

Internal deals are still on the board

Simon Edvinsson is due for a new contract this offseason, which puts one of Detroit’s biggest internal decisions right at the front of the summer calendar. The rising cap also helps the value side of the Red Wings roster, with earlier long-term deals for Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond positioned to age better as the ceiling rises.

That setup gives Detroit a cleaner chance to build around its young core without needing to squeeze every dollar. If Yzerman wants to add a player with a larger cap hit, the Red Wings have a better shot to do it now while keeping Edvinsson’s next deal in the picture.

Trade market could be where this gets interesting

Detroit’s strongest route to a higher-end addition may still come through a trade. The available reporting on the offseason points to that path more than a thin unrestricted free-agent class, and the Red Wings have the room to absorb money if another club needs relief.

The next move to track is how Yzerman balances Edvinsson’s negotiation against a push for outside scoring or a top-four defense upgrade. With the cap now set at $104.0 million, the Red Wings have a wider lane to chase help instead of sitting out the market.