Moritz Seider absolutely ragdolls opponent [VIDEO]

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Red Wings selected German defenseman Moritz Seider with the 6th overall selection in the 2019 NHL Draft, and they’re banking on him being a big part of their future.

And so far, he’s been every bit as good as advertised. Not only has he put up points consistently, but he’s also given opponents a first hand demonstration of his physical play.

He’s currently suiting up for Team Germany in the World Championships, and he put Canada’s Justin Danforth right on the seat of his pants:

Wouldn't recommend skating into brick walls, but that's just me. #LGRW https://t.co/u1SGXv6V0T — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) May 24, 2021

A different angle:

Who else can’t wait for Seider to be doing this full time with Detroit?