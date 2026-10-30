The Detroit Red Wings are moving forward without Dylan Larkin, and two of the team’s biggest stars have made it clear that the remaining players aren’t going to let the controversy derail their season.

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Following Thursday night’s emotional 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks, Moritz Seider and Alex DeBrincat spoke about the challenges facing Detroit after Larkin informed the organization he would no longer play while awaiting a trade.

And while neither player dismissed what Larkin has meant to the franchise, both emphasized the importance of having players who are committed to the team.

Their comments offered an interesting glimpse into a locker room suddenly facing life without its former captain.

Oct 24, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider (53) against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Moritz Seider Sends Message About Dylan Larkin’s Departure

Seider acknowledged that Thursday’s victory carried additional significance following the organization’s decision to suspend Larkin without pay.

“Obviously, it meant a little more,” Seider said following Detroit’s win. “I think it came down to that this is our squad and we got a really good group in here.”

But Seider’s comments about Larkin went beyond Thursday’s performance.

The 25-year-old defenseman also spoke about the importance of bringing in players who want to represent Detroit, while making it clear that he still hopes Larkin finds happiness elsewhere.

“Whoever we get, whatever pick we get, we’ll have players that are happy to be here,” Seider said during his postgame availability. “We just have to make sure we get them ready to be part of our team.”

That’s a powerful message from a player who could eventually become one of Detroit’s most important locker-room leaders.

Seider wasn’t attacking Larkin personally. In fact, he acknowledged that he wants his former teammate to be happy, even if that means continuing his career somewhere else.

But his message about the players remaining in Detroit was unmistakable.

The Red Wings have a season to play, and they need everyone pulling in the same direction.

Alex DeBrincat Emphasizes Red Wings’ Commitment to Each Other

DeBrincat echoed that sentiment after helping Detroit defeat Chicago.

The veteran forward, who recorded two assists in the victory, acknowledged that the organization has dealt with its share of adversity.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily been easy, but we’ve come together as a group and decided we’re going to stick up for each other, play for each other every day, come to the rink and work hard,” DeBrincat said. “That’s the culture we’re setting here. We’re going to move forward, and we’re going to be fine.”

Those comments carry additional weight considering the circumstances surrounding Larkin’s departure.

As we previously reported, interim general manager Shawn Horcoff officially suspended Larkin without pay Thursday after the center refused to continue playing while awaiting a trade.

The decision ended months of uncertainty about whether Larkin would continue reporting to the team, but it also left Detroit without a player who had been a central part of the franchise for more than a decade.

DeBrincat’s comments suggest the remaining players are determined to keep that uncertainty from defining their season.

Red Wings Show They Can Respond to Adversity

Detroit’s performance against Chicago certainly supported that message.

After falling behind 1-0, the Red Wings scored four unanswered goals, including three from Viktor Arvidsson, to improve to 6-4-3.

It was Detroit’s fifth comeback victory of the season, tied for the most in the NHL.

The win was particularly significant considering everything the team had experienced in the hours leading up to puck drop.

As we previously examined, Horcoff remains focused on finding a trade return that can help the Red Wings compete now while also protecting their future.

Until that happens, Detroit’s remaining players must find ways to replace Larkin’s production and leadership.

Seider and DeBrincat aren’t pretending that will be easy.

But after Thursday’s victory, their message was remarkably consistent.

The Red Wings still have a strong locker room, they still believe in one another, and they’re ready to move forward with the players who want to be in Detroit.