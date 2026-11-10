One of the bright spots on a Detroit Red Wings team sitting at 7-8-3 has been defenseman Moritz Seider, and the number that says it best is not a goal or an assist. Seider leads the NHL in blocked shots, and he is doing it while logging more ice time than anyone else on the roster. Seider is one of the best two-way defensemen in the league.

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The Red Wings posted the mark on X, saying, “Mo Seider currently leads the NHL with 53 blocked shots this season, the most for a Red Wings player through the team’s first 18 games since the stat was first tracked (2005-06).” The league leaderboard backs up the first half of that: Seider’s 53 blocks through 18 games are three clear of Utah’s MacKenzie Weegar, who has 50 in the same number of games. Seider is no doubt a diesel and an engine on the backend of this Red Wings blueline.

Nov 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider (53) skates with the puck in the second period against the Vegas Golden Knights at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

What Moritz Seider Is Absorbing for This Hockey Team

Even though Detroit has a 7-8-3 record with 17 points this season, Seider has played in all 18 games for the Red Wings. To go along with his 53 blocked shots, he has yet to score a goal but has recorded 10 assists. His plus/minus rating is -4.

The blocks are not a stat he is collecting on the side. They come out of a workload nobody else in the room is carrying. Seider is averaging 25 minutes, 53 seconds of ice time a game, the most on the team by more than four minutes over any teammate. The blocked shots are the bill for that assignment.

Detroit’s Blue Line Is Still Missing Simon Edvinsson

Part of the reason the load sits on Seider is who is not standing next to him. Simon Edvinsson has not played a game this season. The 23-year-old sits on Detroit’s injured, non-roster list as a restricted free agent in a contract dispute, which has left the Red Wings to run their top four without him for all 18 games.

Seider is doing everything he can on the ice and off the ice to be the next captain for this Red Wings hockey team. There is an opening. Detroit announced in September that Dylan Larkin would not wear the “C” in 2026-27 and that any decision on the captaincy waits until the club hires new leadership for its hockey operations department. The 25-year-old Seider continues to be impressive anywhere on the ice for Detroit.