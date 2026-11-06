The Detroit Red Wings were less than two minutes away from earning at least one point against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. Instead, another late-game breakdown left them empty-handed, and Moritz Seider wasn’t interested in making excuses.

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Following Detroit’s heartbreaking 2-1 loss at Little Caesars Arena, the 25-year-old defenseman delivered a blunt message about what needs to change.

And considering the growing conversation surrounding Detroit’s vacant captaincy, his words carried additional weight.

Nov 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider (53) plays the puck during the third period against Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Moritz Seider Delivers Blunt Message After Red Wings Loss

The Red Wings battled one of the NHL’s strongest teams for nearly 60 minutes, but Trevor Connelly’s goal with just 1:42 remaining in regulation handed Vegas the victory.

When asked what Detroit needs to improve in late-game situations, Seider delivered the following message in his postgame comments:

“We just got to be better. I think that’s pretty simple. There are many aspects of the game that we need to focus on, but I think we just got to be real present in the moment and just have got to want it more than the other team.”

That last sentence stands out.

Seider wasn’t pointing fingers at a particular teammate or suggesting Detroit had played poorly all night. Instead, he was emphasizing the urgency and focus required to finish close games against quality opponents.

It’s a message the Red Wings desperately need to hear.

Another Winnable Game Slips Away

Detroit had plenty of reasons to believe Thursday would end differently.

Daniil Tarasov delivered an outstanding performance, stopping 32 shots, including 14 in the opening period. Meanwhile, Anton Johansson gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead early in the third period with his second goal of the season.

Unfortunately, that advantage disappeared just over two minutes later when Braeden Bowman tied the game for Vegas.

The score remained deadlocked until Connelly beat Tarasov in the closing minutes.

According to the NHL’s official game recap, the winning goal developed when Connelly received a pass from Jack Eichel, used a toe-drag to create shooting space, and beat Tarasov with a wrist shot.

Head coach Todd McLellan acknowledged that Detroit had competed well enough to give itself an opportunity. But one late mistake ultimately decided a game that could have gone either way.

And that’s precisely what makes Seider’s comments important.

Detroit doesn’t necessarily need to dominate every opponent for 60 minutes. It needs to execute when the game is on the line.

Seider Continues to Sound Like Detroit’s Next Captain

The timing of Seider’s comments is particularly interesting because Red Wings fans have spent the past several days discussing whether he should become Detroit’s next captain.

On Thursday morning, an unusual practice video sparked speculation that Seider could be receiving the captaincy.

Players reportedly waited several minutes for Seider before beginning drills, leading some fans to wonder whether something significant had happened inside the locker room.

There has been no official announcement, but Seider continues to demonstrate the qualities associated with a team captain.

He’s willing to speak candidly after difficult losses, take responsibility for the team’s shortcomings, and challenge his teammates to improve.

As we previously examined when discussing Detroit’s captaincy decision, Seider has already established himself as one of the organization’s most natural leadership candidates.

Thursday’s comments only strengthen that argument.

Red Wings Must Respond Against Colorado

Detroit now sits at 7-7-3 with 17 points, having lost two consecutive games and three of its past four.

The Red Wings will begin a four-game road trip Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche, giving them an immediate opportunity to respond to Thursday’s disappointment.

But the bigger issue goes beyond one loss.

Detroit has repeatedly shown it can compete with quality opponents. The challenge is turning those competitive performances into victories.

My take: Seider’s message is exactly what this team needs right now.

He’s not asking teammates to perform miracles or pretending that Detroit can eliminate every mistake. He’s demanding better execution, greater focus, and a stronger commitment when the outcome hangs in the balance.

Those are reasonable expectations for a team trying to establish itself as a legitimate playoff contender.

And whether or not Seider eventually receives the “C,” he’s already speaking like someone who understands the responsibility that comes with wearing it.

Now the Red Wings need to show they’re listening.