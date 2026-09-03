Moritz Seider’s Contract Is An Absolute Steal In Today’s NHL Economy

Moritz Seider has had an amazing start to his career while wearing the winged wheel for Detroit. He has captivated fans with his elite defensive play, and he has become more involved on the offensive side of the puck every year. He just recorded his best season yet in Detroit, posting career marks in goals, assists, and plus/minus rating: 10 goals, 50 assists, 60 points and a plus-15 rating in all 82 games. He hasn’t even reached his full potential yet, and he is already one of the franchise’s centerpieces.

Detroit’s Special Teams Run Through Seider

During his time in Detroit, he has also learned how to quarterback our power play and be a shutdown force during penalty-killing situations. He put up a career-high 28 power-play points last season and led Red Wings defensemen with 180 blocked shots. He is also one of the defensemen Detroit turns to in overtime. Over the last five seasons in Detroit, he has averaged 23:51 of ice time, and last season’s career-best 25:40 a night was the heaviest workload he has carried yet. Not to mention that he has never missed a game in the entirety of his NHL career so far, a streak that now sits at 410 straight.

The Plus-15 That Tells The Story

Seider will look to continue his dominance on the blue line this season, which carries major significance as the Wings look to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2015-16, after a 10th straight miss last spring. If Seider can maintain his superb career trajectory and the season he posted last year, Detroit’s blue line and team will only get better. One statistic that really stands out is Seider’s plus/minus rating. As Detroit’s number one defenseman, Seider is regularly on the ice defending against the opposing team’s top stars. Posting a plus-15 last season, his first positive rating in five NHL seasons, shows that he is one of the most valuable defensemen in today’s NHL.

The Future Of The NHL

This is not hype or exaggeration of Seider’s play; he is well respected by his peers and was just ranked as the ninth-best defenseman in the NHL right now by NHL Network, one spot behind Ottawa’s Jake Sanderson, after finishing fifth in Norris Trophy voting. He is the Detroit blue line, and the extension that we had worked out to keep him here was, and still is, an absolute steal for the value of a player he is and will become in the future.

An $8.55 Million Steal

On Aug. 28, 2026, the Colorado Avalanche signed defenseman Cale Makar to a record eight-year, $163.2 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid player in NHL history at a $20.4 million AAV and the first $20 million man the league has ever had. With this happening, elite defenders are going to see a skyrocket in not only what they are worth but what they are going to be paid. Now, when we look at the extension Seider signed on Sept. 19, 2024, seven years and $59.85 million at an $8.55 million AAV, that was an absolute steal for the player who will control Detroit’s blue line for years to come. Seider is under contract with Detroit through the 2030-31 season and will be a key piece of Detroit’s plans now and in the future.