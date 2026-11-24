The Detroit Red Wings officially ended the Dylan Larkin saga Sunday night when they traded their former captain to the Montreal Canadiens. But according to Moritz Seider, the players inside Detroit’s locker room had already started moving on weeks earlier.

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And based on what Seider and Andrew Copp told reporters Monday, the blockbuster trade wasn’t exactly a shocking development for the players who had spent months dealing with the uncertainty surrounding Larkin’s future.

In fact, Seider suggested the real turning point came back in October, when Larkin stopped playing for the Red Wings.

Nov 21, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider (53) handles the puck during the first period against the New York Islanders at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Moritz Seider Reveals When Red Wings Moved On From Dylan Larkin

Speaking with reporters following Monday’s practice, Seider was asked about finally getting closure on the Larkin situation. According to Ansar Khan of MLive, the 25-year-old defenseman made it clear that Detroit’s focus had shifted long before Sunday’s trade.

“I think that’s kind of when we moved on and concentrated about our team and what we have in here,” Seider said.

That’s a pretty revealing statement from one of Detroit’s most important players.

Larkin informed the organization in late October that he would no longer play while awaiting a trade, resulting in an indefinite suspension without pay. The decision created a difficult situation for the Red Wings, who suddenly had to move forward without their longtime captain.

At the time, Seider delivered a strong message about the players remaining in Detroit, emphasizing the importance of having teammates who wanted to be part of the organization.

Now, nearly a month later, his latest comments suggest that the dressing room had already adjusted to life without Larkin.

Andrew Copp Makes Surprising Admission About Larkin Trade

Seider wasn’t the only Red Wings player who offered an interesting perspective Monday. Veteran forward Andrew Copp also addressed the trade, explaining that Larkin’s departure had been anticipated for so long that the actual transaction generated little surprise.

According to The Detroit News’ coverage, Copp described the trade request as something that had been hanging over the organization for months. He explained that finalizing the deal provided a sense of closure for the players who remained.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Seider, Copp, or anyone else inside Detroit’s locker room was happy to see Larkin leave. It does, however, suggest the uncertainty surrounding his future had become something the team was prepared to put behind it.

And that’s an important distinction.

What Comes Next for the Red Wings After the Dylan Larkin Trade

Larkin spent more than a decade with Detroit and served as the team’s captain for six seasons. His departure represents a significant change for the franchise, regardless of how long his teammates had been preparing for it.

The Red Wings ultimately completed the blockbuster trade with Montreal, acquiring Michael Hage, Kirby Dach, Samuel Montembeault, and multiple draft selections.

Those new assets will help determine Detroit’s future, but the players currently wearing the Winged Wheel have a more immediate responsibility.

They need to win hockey games.

And judging by Seider’s comments, the Red Wings stopped waiting for Dylan Larkin weeks ago.

Sunday’s trade simply made it official.