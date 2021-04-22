Moritz Seider earns the Swedish Hockey League Elite Prospects Award

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Red Wings selected German defenseman Moritz Seider with the 6th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, and are banking on him to be a major part of their future.

And so far, he’s looking every bit as good as advertised.

His latest accolade? He’s earned the SHL Elite Prospect’s Award for his time on loan with Rögle BK.

From Hockey Sverige.se: (translated)

“Moritz Seider came to Rögle in the autumn on a loan from the Detroit Red Wings, which chose him as number six overall in the NHL draft in 2019. The German has been a great success and quickly became a profile in the entire league. In 41 matches in the Rögle jersey, the 20-year-old was noted for seven goals and 21 assists in the basic series and won the points league for juniors in the SHL before Djurgården’s William Eklund (11 + 12 = 23 points).”

