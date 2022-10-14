Moritz Seider explains Red Wings mentality

The Detroit Red Wings knew that they had a special player in young German defenseman Moritz Seider when they selected him with the 6th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. It was Steve Yzerman‘s first selection as general manager of the team that he returned to in April of ’19, and so far, it’s proven to be one of the best selections in recent memory.

Seider will be anchoring Detroit’s blue line once again this season along with several new additions to the back end, including Olli Maatta and Ben Chiarot. That is in addition to having already added the likes of Andrew Copp, David Perron, Dominik Kubalik, and Ville Husso to the roster in what was an extremely busy offseason for Yzerman.

Moritz Seider explains Detroit’s mentality heading into the new season

But despite plenty of high profile names, Seider had a positive message for the fans.

“It’s a work in progress, but feeling the energy in the locker room, everyone is really comfortable around each other,” defenseman Moritz Seider said. “We don’t have any egos. Everyone is putting a team-first mentality to the table, and that’s what we are all looking for.” Moritz Seider via The Detroit Free Press

It will be stiff competition for the Red Wings this year in the stacked Atlantic Division. But not only will Seider and fellow sophomore player Lucas Raymond be right back at it, they’ll be joined by Elmer Söderblom, the 159th overall selection in the 2019 NHL Draft that impressed team management enough to earn a spot on the roster.

“It’s been some hard days to acquire those draft picks, and I’ve been around for it, but to see those guys come into the lineup and come into camp, there are guys that impressed,” Larkin said of Detroit’s young players acquired via the Draft. “It’s certainly nice to see.” Dylan Larkin via The Detroit Free Press

Seider, Larkin and the rest of the Red Wings begin the regular season tonight with an Original 6 tilt against the Atlantic Division rival Montreal Canadiens. Faceoff is scheduled for just after 7:00 PM EST with coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket.