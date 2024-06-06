Moritz Seider Extends Red Wings’ Storied Iron Man Legacy





Moritz Seider’s Remarkable Iron Man Streak for the Red Wings

In the high-stakes realm of the NHL, few achievements resonate as profoundly as the durability and consistent performance embodied by the “Iron Man” streak, a tradition the Detroit Red Wings hold dear. Moritz Seider, the resilient defenseman, is the latest to carry this esteemed mantle. Since his debut in the 2021-22 season, Seider has not missed a single game, marking 246 consecutive appearances, positioning him among the elite for endurance in the league.

The Making of a Modern-Day Iron Man

Moritz Seider’s tenure with the Red Wings has not only been remarkable for his presence but also for his impact. “I want to play for that locker room, and if I’m not injured, I think I’m going to go out there and play,” said Seider, highlighting a team-first attitude intertwined with personal resilience. This ethos is reflected in his significant ice time, where he led in total and short-handed minutes last season, often against the top lines of opponents.

Detroit’s head coach, Derek Lalonde, emphasized Seider’s ongoing challenge, “He’s going to be seeing that the rest of his career.” This statement not only underscores Seider’s critical role on the team but also sets the tone for the expectations laid on his broad shoulders. Demonstrating toughness and tactical acuity, Seider has also achieved the unique distinction of recording over 200 hits and blocked shots in a single season, a feat last accomplished in the 2007-08 season by Mike Komisarek.

Legacy of the Red Wings’ Iron Men

Seider’s efforts are a continuation of a proud tradition within the Red Wings’ franchise, tracing back to legends like Gordie Howe and Nicklas Lidstrom, whose playing careers are studded with relentless participation. Alex Delvecchio, another storied Red Wing, previously set the team’s consecutive games record with 548 appearances. Seider’s performance not only honors these past legends but also cements his own place in the annals of the team’s storied history.

Steve Yzerman, the Red Wings’ GM, expressed immense pride in Seider’s development, “He’s been thrown in there and he shows up every game, battles hard every game. He blocks shots, he gets hits, he makes plays.” Despite the team’s struggles in recent seasons, Moritz Seider’s growth has been a silver lining, showcasing the fortitude and skill that are hallmarks of Detroit’s iron men.