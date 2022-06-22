Detroit Red Wings rookie defenseman Moritz Seider had an outstanding first season in the National Hockey League and on Tuesday night, he was rewarded for his efforts.

Seider has been awarded the Calder Memorial Trophy, which is given to the most outstanding rookie in NHL for a given season.

Moritz Seider has message for Red Wings fans: ‘We want playoffs at LCA’

After getting the award, Mortitz Seider made it very clear that though winning the Calder Memorial Trophy is special, this is about the team and about getting a playoff game at Little Caesars Arena.

“There will definitely be a moment when you’re sitting at home, be by yourself or with your friends and you will be very happy with what you achieved in the last couple years,” he said. “But it is more about the team. We want to build and push each other forward.

“I’m pumped. I think everyone in our locker room is pumped. We’re ready to go. Everyone is preparing themselves to be better next season, to prove more people wrong and to fight for a playoff spot. I think it’s time for us to give something back, not only for ourselves but also for this city, the fans. We want playoffs at LCA.”

Seider became the first Red Wings rookie to win the Calder since all the way back in 1965 when Roger Crozier did it.

He added that the Red Wings surprised him by showing up at the event to support him.

“It’s crazy but I’m very thankful and honored to be awarded with this trophy,” Seider said. “I’m very happy to bring something back to Detroit. I know it’s been a while.”

“It was a really cool surprise, and also the whole organization flew down here,” Seider said. “It’s really cool to see that that not only your captain and your teammates has your back, but also the whole organization. Larks sat next to me. It was really cool to have him.

“It was really cool extra for a very special night.”

Just moments after Seider was announced as the winner, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman released the following statement:

“Moritz had a tremendous season for the Detroit Red Wings and is very deserving of the Calder Memorial Trophy,” Yzerman said in a statement. “He played his way into the role of a top-pair defenseman in the National Hockey League as a 20-year-old which is extremely difficult to do. He had a profound effect on our team during his rookie campaign and we look forward to his continued development.”

The only question is, how good can Moritz Seider be in the NHL?

