Moritz Seider is frustrated with Detroit Red Wings recent slide

The Detroit Red Wings have not won a game since December 6 when they defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning, and second-year defenseman Moritz Seider and his teammates are growing more and more frustrated. On Monday, the Red Wings lost again in overtime, this time to the Washington Capitals, to drop to 0-4-2 in the last six games, and following the game, Seider spoke to reporters about wanting to win every single game they play.

This week's hottest stories

What did Moritz Seider say about being frustrated with Detroit Red Wings recent slide?

Seider told reporters that it is frustrating to lose because the Red Wings want to win every game.

“It’s really frustrating,” defenseman Moritz Seider said after the game at Capital One Arena. “We want to win every single game. It’s frustrating.”

Featured Videos



Despite losing to the Capitals in overtime, Seider was encouraged by how the Red Wings played in certain aspects of the game.

“I think we showed a lot of will, a lot of compete,” Seider said. “We won a lot of battles, which wasn’t the case in the last game, so there are a lot of positive to take away. Our PK was really solid against one of the top power plays in the league, and we found a way to contribute on our power play.”

With the loss, the Red Wings are now 13-11-7 on the season (33 points), which places them at No. 11 in the Eastern Conference.

Up next for the Red Wings is a home matchup on Wednesday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning.