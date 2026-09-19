Moritz Seider Makes Feelings Clear About Patrick Kane’s Red Wings Exit

Moritz Seider is not pretending the Detroit Red Wings are better off without Patrick Kane. He also is not blaming Kane for going home.

Asked Friday about Kane’s return to the Chicago Blackhawks, Seider admitted it was difficult to watch one of Detroit’s most skilled forwards leave. His answer, however, contained no bitterness.

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“It was hard, but obviously you can’t really blame the guy,” Seider said, according to Detroit Hockey Now. “It’s an unbelievable contract he was offered, and I’m really happy for him.”

That contract was a two-year, $16 million agreement that returned Kane to the organization where he became a franchise icon and won three Stanley Cups.

It makes perfect sense for Kane. It creates a considerably more complicated question for Detroit.

The Red Wings did not simply lose a recognizable name. They lost 57 points, a primary power-play creator and one of the few players on their roster capable of manufacturing offense when structure broke down.

Seider Believes Kane Belongs in Chicago

Kane spent the first 16 seasons of his career with Chicago before joining the New York Rangers and eventually Detroit. He became the greatest American-born scorer in NHL history while wearing a Red Wings uniform, but his identity remained closely connected to the Blackhawks.

Seider understands the appeal of that reunion.

“I think it’s really cool for me personally to see him back in his original colors,” Seider said. “He took a lot of time to think about coming back, and that shows how much this organization meant to him and how much the locker room meant to him.”

Kane’s decision was not necessarily a rejection of Detroit. He had an opportunity to return home on an extremely lucrative deal for a 37-year-old forward.

Detroit could have attempted to match Chicago’s offer, but committing $8 million annually for two seasons would have carried considerable risk. Kane remains highly productive, but age and previous hip surgery make the back end of that contract far from guaranteed.

Replacing Patrick Kane Requires More Than One Player

The Red Wings may have made the defensible financial decision. That does not mean they adequately replaced Kane’s production.

Kane finished last season with 16 goals and 41 assists in 66 games. His 57 points were only part of his value. He controlled entries, created passing lanes and gave Detroit a dangerous half-wall option on the power play.

There is no obvious one-for-one replacement on the roster.

Lucas Raymond and Alex DeBrincat will carry even greater offensive responsibility. Marco Kasper must take another step, while Michael Brandsegg-Nygard could earn an opportunity to add shooting and physicality. Detroit also needs more offense from its defensemen, something Simon Edvinsson addressed when he said the blue line did not shoot nearly enough last season.

That is the real plan: replace Kane collectively.

The Red Wings can survive losing a 37-year-old winger. They cannot lose his 57 points without finding them somewhere else.

Detroit Must Prove Its Additions Are Enough

Seider remains optimistic about the roster despite Kane’s departure.

“Of course, we’re going to miss him, but we made some great additions,” Seider said. “We have a really good team. With one eye, I’m excited to watch the Blackhawks and Patrick Kane.”

That is a gracious answer from a player who clearly appreciated Kane’s time in Detroit. It also places pressure on the remaining roster.

Kane left the Red Wings for Chicago after Detroit missed the playoffs for the 10th consecutive season. His subsequent message thanking Hockeytown suggested that the relationship ended without hostility.

The difficult part comes next.

Raymond, DeBrincat and Detroit’s young forwards must absorb Kane’s minutes and production. The power play needs a new creative center. Todd McLellan must find lineup combinations capable of generating offense without relying on Kane to rescue broken possessions.

Seider is happy to see Kane back in Chicago’s colors. Red Wings fans may eventually feel the same way.

First, Detroit must prove it can score without him.