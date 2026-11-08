Moritz Seider’s Postgame Comments Reveal Growing Frustration in Detroit

The Detroit Red Wings are finding new ways to frustrate their fans, and judging by Moritz Seider’s latest comments, the frustration is starting to show on the ice as well.

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Following Saturday night’s embarrassing 4-0 loss to the Colorado Avalanche, Seider acknowledged that Detroit allowed its emotions to get the better of it during a game that quickly spiraled out of control.

And considering that Seider ended up dropping the gloves with Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog, it’s pretty clear this wasn’t an ordinary night for Detroit’s star defenseman.

Nov 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider (53) looks up at the crowd during a stoppage of play the third period against Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Moritz Seider Admits Frustration Got the Best of Detroit

The Red Wings actually started Saturday’s game playing some impressive hockey, outshooting Colorado 13-5 in the opening period. Unfortunately, that momentum disappeared when Detroit began making repeated trips to the penalty box during the second.

Colorado capitalized on the opportunities, eventually scoring three power-play goals while cruising to a 4-0 victory.

Following the game, Seider acknowledged that the situation became increasingly frustrating for Detroit.

“Sometimes, you let the frustration get the best of you,” Seider said, referring to the circumstances surrounding the penalties.

That’s an important admission from one of Detroit’s most respected players, especially considering how well the Red Wings had started the game. Instead of building on that early momentum, Detroit allowed penalties and mounting frustration to disrupt what had initially been an encouraging performance.

Seider Drops the Gloves With Gabriel Landeskog

The frustration became particularly visible during the third period when Seider squared off with Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog.

According to a breakdown of the altercation, the fight came after Seider had already been involved in a second-period confrontation with Nazem Kadri.

Seider later explained that he wasn’t necessarily looking to start a fight, but the situation developed quickly. He also acknowledged that whatever momentum the altercation might have created ultimately worked against Detroit.

Seider received an additional two-minute roughing penalty following the fight, and Cale Makar converted on the ensuing power play.

And that brings us to a much bigger issue for the Red Wings.

It’s one thing to show emotion and refuse to back down against a talented opponent. It’s another thing entirely when those emotions contribute to the very problems that are costing your team hockey games.

Red Wings’ Growing Frustration Is Becoming a Concern

As previously reported by Detroit Sports Nation, Seider delivered a blunt message about Detroit’s need for better execution following Thursday’s heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Vegas.

Two nights later, the Red Wings were once again discussing the same familiar problems, only this time the scoreboard looked considerably worse.

Detroit has now lost three consecutive games, falling to 7-8-3 through its first 18 contests.

As DSN previously examined, the Red Wings have also struggled to generate consistent scoring opportunities, leaving little room for defensive mistakes or special-teams breakdowns.

Seider understands that Detroit cannot afford to dwell on another disappointing result. Looking ahead to Tuesday’s matchup against St. Louis, he emphasized the importance of making adjustments and moving forward rather than allowing the frustration to linger.

The Bottom Line

Moritz Seider is one of the last players anyone should question when it comes to effort, intensity, or commitment to the Detroit Red Wings. His willingness to battle against Colorado is another example of the competitive edge that makes him so valuable to the organization.

But Saturday’s performance also highlighted a troubling reality about this team: The Red Wings are allowing frustration to become another obstacle in an already difficult season.

Detroit isn’t scoring enough, isn’t handling adversity consistently, and continues struggling against quality opponents. Those problems won’t disappear simply because players get angry or drop the gloves.

Seider’s frustration is understandable, but the Red Wings need to start turning that emotion into victories. Otherwise, this disappointing season could become even more frustrating in a hurry.