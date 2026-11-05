Something interesting happened at Detroit Red Wings practice Thursday morning, and fans immediately began asking one big question. Did Moritz Seider just become Detroit’s new captain?

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A video shared by longtime Red Wings reporter Ansar Khan showed players waiting several minutes before beginning practice drills. Apparently, they were waiting for Seider to take the ice.

Nov 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider (53) looks up at the crowd during a stoppage of play the third period against Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Red Wings Practice Video Sparks Captain Speculation

Khan shared the footage Thursday morning with an intriguing message.

“#RedWings waited around several minutes to start drills at the skate. They were waiting for this guy to take the ice.”

That was enough to send Red Wings fans into speculation mode. With Detroit still operating without an official captain following Dylan Larkin’s removal from the position, some wondered whether Seider had received the “C.”

One fan, @tim_c_23, asked, “Was he getting a new letter stitched to his jersey?” Another, @JakeMcPherson13, wondered, “Announced Captain in locker room maybe?”

Other fans were even more direct with their reactions.

@levelskinny17: “Waiting for the captain”

@TheWingsWagon: “Can’t go with out Mo!”

@kasper92_: “They recognize the true leader”

@DevoDet313: “Captain?”

Of course, there has been no official announcement confirming Seider as Detroit’s captain. The video only shows the team waiting to begin practice, but the timing has certainly generated conversation.

#RedWings waited around several minutes to start drills at the skate. They were waiting for this guy to take the ice. pic.twitter.com/7swBTcsDHp — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) November 5, 2026

Is Moritz Seider Detroit’s Next Captain?

Seider has emerged as a leading candidate to wear the “C” following Larkin’s departure from the leadership role. The 25-year-old defenseman, already one of Detroit’s alternate captains, has become one of Detroit’s most important players and has increasingly demonstrated his leadership abilities.

As we previously reported when fans called for Seider to become captain, his leadership following Detroit’s October 29 victory over Chicago only strengthened that argument. Seider addressed his teammates after the win, further demonstrating why many believe he’s ready for the responsibility.

However, Seider isn’t the only possibility. Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond have also emerged as important voices in Detroit’s locker room.

Have the Red Wings Made Their Decision?

The Red Wings previously indicated they would take their time selecting a new captain. According to the NHL’s reporting on Detroit’s leadership approach, head coach Todd McLellan has relied on several players to provide leadership rather than immediately naming a replacement.

As we previously examined when discussing Seider and DeBrincat as captaincy candidates, Detroit has multiple legitimate options. Nevertheless, Seider continues to look like a natural choice to lead the franchise into its next chapter.

For now, Thursday’s unusual practice moment remains just that: an interesting moment. The Red Wings’ official team news has not confirmed a captaincy announcement.

Still, it’s easy to understand why fans are excited.

Did the Red Wings just give everyone a subtle hint that Captain Mo is coming, or was the team simply waiting for its star defenseman to join practice?

Until Detroit makes an official announcement, the speculation will continue.