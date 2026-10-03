Moritz Seider Addresses Larkin Boos, ‘Sell The Team’ Chants

The Detroit Red Wings heard plenty from their fans on Opening Night, and Moritz Seider isn’t interested in telling anyone how they should feel.

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After Dylan Larkin was booed during pregame introductions and portions of the Little Caesars Arena crowd later chanted “sell the team,” Seider defended the fans’ right to voice their frustration. For a player who could eventually become Detroit’s next captain, it was a measured response to an unusually tense start to the season.

“Everyone has a right to express their feelings and we just have to deal with it,” Seider said. “We handled it pretty well. Everyone gave it their best shot and that’s what we’ll continue to do.”

Red Wings Fans Made Their Feelings Clear

The frustration began before Detroit’s season opener against the New York Rangers even started. Larkin, who requested a trade during the offseason, was booed when introduced with Detroit’s scratches, giving the former captain an immediate taste of how some fans feel about his decision.

Things then shifted from Larkin to ownership once the game started. After New York jumped ahead 1-0 in the opening period, fans began chanting “sell the team,” adding to the pressure surrounding Chris Ilitch after Detroit entered the season with the NHL’s longest active playoff drought, according to the league’s review of Detroit’s 2025-26 elimination.

Seider didn’t criticize either reaction. Instead, he essentially acknowledged that playing in Detroit means accepting the emotions that come with a frustrated fanbase and continuing to play.

Seider Keeps His Focus on the Ice

That approach is noteworthy considering Seider’s growing leadership role within the organization. Detroit entered the season without naming a new captain after Larkin lost the position, putting additional attention on players such as Seider as the Red Wings determine who will eventually wear the “C.”

Seider has already become one of Detroit’s foundational players, appearing in every regular-season game since making his NHL debut in 2021 and winning the Calder Trophy as a rookie. His durability and importance to Detroit’s blue line have made him a central piece of the franchise’s future, as reflected in his official NHL career record.

His response to Friday’s atmosphere was simple.

Fans can express themselves. The players have to handle it.

Considering everything heard inside Little Caesars Arena on Opening Night, that may become an important part of the job this season.