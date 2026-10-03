Nobody inside Little Caesars Arena needed to be reminded what the scoreboard said Friday night. The Detroit Red Wings opened their 2026-27 season with a 2-0 loss to the New York Rangers, failed to score on 22 shots and watched Opening Night end with considerably less excitement than it started.

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Yet when Moritz Seider assessed Detroit’s performance afterward, the Red Wings defenseman did not sound like someone who believed his team had played a terrible hockey game. In fact, Seider used three words that might surprise some frustrated Red Wings fans.

“Pretty good effort.”

Moritz Seider Saw Positives in Red Wings Loss

That phrase will probably raise a few eyebrows after a shutout, especially considering the expectations surrounding Detroit this season. But Seider’s full assessment makes it clear he was not celebrating a scoreless performance or suggesting everything went according to plan.

“Overall, I thought maybe not our best day but probably still a pretty good effort from everyone,” Seider said following the loss. “Just got to bury our chances, really focus on those. And then, I think we could’ve flipped that game today.”

There is some evidence supporting Seider’s assessment. Detroit limited New York to 20 shots before the Rangers added an empty-net goal, while John Gibson stopped 19 of the 20 shots he faced with a goaltender in the crease.

The problem, of course, was sitting on the other side of the scoreboard.

Detroit could not beat Dylan Garand, a goaltender who entered Opening Night having appeared in just three NHL games. The Red Wings also went 0-for-2 on the power play, leaving plenty of room for improvement regardless of how well they defended.

Seider Explains What Detroit Was Missing

Seider also identified something more specific than simply saying Detroit needed to score. He believes the Red Wings were frustratingly close to creating much more dangerous opportunities but failed to connect on the passes that would have opened the game up.

“Honestly, we were just a couple passes away from really connecting to good chances,” Seider said. “If we can connect on those, I think we get odd-man rushes. This is what this system kind of praises, and we just got to execute.”

That is a much more useful takeaway than the words “pretty good effort” by themselves.

Detroit did not spend the entire night getting caved in or asking Gibson to perform miracles. The Red Wings were within one goal until the closing minutes, and they held a 20-15 advantage in shots through the first two periods before New York tightened things down.

Unfortunately for Detroit, almost creating offense does not count.

Head coach Todd McLellan made essentially the same point afterward when he delivered a blunt warning about Detroit’s need to manufacture goals. The Red Wings can defend well and control stretches of play, but that formula becomes irrelevant if nobody finishes.

Red Wings Fans Have Heard This Before

This is where Seider’s comment becomes interesting.

Red Wings fans have spent years watching Detroit play games that featured encouraging stretches, solid efforts and reasons for optimism without producing the result everybody ultimately wants. At some point, a team trying to end a lengthy playoff drought has to turn those encouraging performances into victories.

The frustration was already obvious Friday. The Opening Night crowd made its feelings about the organization loudly known, adding another layer to a night that was supposed to begin Detroit’s latest push toward postseason hockey.

That does not make Seider wrong.

If anything, his comments illustrate the strange nature of Detroit’s opener. The Red Wings were not overwhelmed. They did not spend 60 minutes trapped in their own zone, and they were not saved repeatedly by Gibson.

They simply could not score.

Seider and Red Wings Know What Comes Next

There is an important difference between being satisfied and recognizing progress, and Seider appeared to be doing the latter. Detroit’s defensive structure gave the team a legitimate opportunity to win, but the execution going the other direction was not good enough.

The Red Wings now have to make sure “pretty good effort” does not become a phrase attached to another season filled with close losses.

Detroit’s next opportunity comes Sunday against the Winnipeg Jets as the Red Wings continue their season-opening homestand. According to the Red Wings’ 2026-27 schedule, the matchup is another early opportunity for Detroit to establish what kind of team it intends to be.

Seider saw enough Friday night to believe the Red Wings were close.

Now they need to finish the job.