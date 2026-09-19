Moritz Seider Reveals How Red Wings Plan to Silence Their Doubters

The Detroit Red Wings are not entering the 2026-27 season surrounded by expectations of greatness. After an offseason defined by a trade request, a general manager change and another year added to the NHL’s longest active playoff drought, skepticism is practically part of the uniform.

Moritz Seider appears comfortable with that.

DSN TV Red Wings · newest first All Red Wings video →

Speaking after Friday’s training camp practice, Seider explained how Detroit intends to deal with the noise surrounding the organization. The plan is not particularly complicated. Keep outside distractions outside, handle difficult conversations privately and give people something different to discuss once the games begin.

“I think we just leave it once we enter the door,” Seider said. “It’s pretty simple.”

Simple to say, perhaps. Considerably harder to execute.

The Red Wings must avoid allowing the uncertainty around Dylan Larkin, Simon Edvinsson and the front office to consume their season before it begins. Seider believes those issues can become something other than an excuse.

Moritz Seider Wants the Red Wings to Write Their Own Story

Detroit’s tumultuous summer created no shortage of stories. Most of them were not flattering.

Steve Yzerman was removed as general manager. Larkin requested a trade and later lost the captaincy. Edvinsson entered camp without a contract. Shawn Horcoff was named interim general manager after the offseason’s most important roster decisions had already been completed.

Seider believes the locker room can turn that chaos into motivation.

“It’s been a pretty eventful summer for everyone, but other than that, I think that comes with a great opportunity to come even closer together and kind of write your own story,” Seider said during his Friday media availability.

Then he addressed the expectations surrounding Detroit.

“I think a lot of people don’t have us on their radar, and I think that should be challenge enough.”

There it is.

Seider did not complain about disrespect. He did not make a reckless playoff guarantee. He acknowledged that the Red Wings are being overlooked and challenged his teammates to do something about it.

Detroit’s Doubters Have Plenty of Evidence

The skepticism is not exactly unreasonable. Detroit has missed the playoffs in 10 consecutive seasons and collapsed during the second half of last season after briefly owning one of the NHL’s best records.

The roster also lost Patrick Kane while failing to make a clear replacement for Larkin’s offense if his trade request eventually leads to a move. Meanwhile, questions surrounding ownership and the front office have added even more pressure to an organization already running out of patience.

Seider knows optimism alone will not change any of that. His message begins with daily habits rather than grand declarations.

He credited coach Todd McLellan with establishing that approach at the beginning of camp.

“Todd nailed it,” Seider said. “Starting camp, he said we just have to win the day, and I think that’s how we approach it.”

Seider pointed to Detroit’s speed, physicality and urgency through the first two days of practice as early signs that the players understood the assignment. Those details will matter more than offseason talking points once the schedule starts.

The Red Wings Must Become Closer, Not Quieter

Blocking out noise does not mean refusing to communicate. Seider made it clear that Detroit wants more players to speak inside the locker room, regardless of their role or place in the lineup.

“If somebody sees something that other people didn’t, then he should be able to say something,” Seider said. “The more people who speak up, the better we’ll become.”

That message matches Seider’s earlier call for shared leadership when he said the Red Wings could not afford to waste another season. Detroit will not name a new captain until its next permanent hockey operations leader evaluates the situation, but leadership cannot be placed on hold while ownership conducts its search.

Seider has also been careful not to turn Larkin’s situation into a public spectacle. He called Larkin’s presence at camp a positive sign and said Detroit has an opportunity to be a better team with him.

That is how the Red Wings intend to answer their doubters: fewer public explanations, more internal accountability and, eventually, victories.

Detroit has spent years promising that better days are coming. Seider’s challenge is to make sure this team finally stops talking about the future and changes its story in the present.